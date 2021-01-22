NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some seniors are now receiving the Coronavirus vaccine with a Disney twist.
Staff at Morning Pointe in Franklin dressed up as Disney characters to celebrate their residents getting the vaccine and to give them a piece of mind.
"We're ready to see life change and start living again... and hopefully open up some so families can make that interaction with their kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and to just start living their best life again," Morning Pointe Executive Director Lori Domer told us.
"I think its important because we can all protect each other."
Another vaccination event for residents will take place next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.