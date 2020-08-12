NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The COVID-19 vaccine trial is underway at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
News4 spoke with Evie Carroll who retired from nursing in 2018. For nearly three decades, she worked at VUMC.
Just last week, she signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine trial.
We spoke with a former nurse who is one of more than a thousand people who expressed interest in the study."
"I did miss out on getting to treat patients with this and I guess in a way this is my way of giving back to the community,” Carroll said.
On Wednesday, someone from the study called her for a health screening.
Carroll said she’ll be moving forward and will start lab work in the next couple of weeks.
"I'm sure there's a little bit of danger involved, but my physician has given me the green light. She knows my health history and she's very supportive of the entire thing and we desperately need a vaccine,” Carroll said.
Those enrolled in the trial will receive two shots of either the vaccine or an inactive placebo. They’ll be followed for two years.
News4 spoke with Dr. Spyros Kalams when VUMC was looking for volunteers.
"I think a question that comes up is, you know, can I get infected from the vaccine? I want to give that an emphatic no,” Dr. Kalams said.
The hope is the study will tell how effective the vaccine is against COVID-19 and how long the protections lasts.
For Carroll, she has no hesitation about what she signed up for.
"I have a true faith in the good Lord and I feel like he'll stop me if I'm not meant to do this,” Carroll said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.