NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health is offering a booster dose for COVID-19 for anyone that is 18-years-old and older who is fully vaccinated with one of the three approved vaccines and meets certain qualifications.
If you have received your Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago and live in a long-term care facility, have underlying medical conditions or work or live in a high-risk setting, you are qualified.
If you have received your Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago, you also qualify.
The CDC has given permission to mix and match the vaccines with the FDA approval.
"Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type they originally received," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "Some may have an expressed interest for one booster type over another. FDA and CDC's recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match"
Before heading into a health department, check out their website and make sure they are offering the specific booster vaccine you are looking for. Not all locations will be offering all three choices.
To make an appointment, click here.
