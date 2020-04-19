FRANKLIN, TN. (WSMV) - Due to a high number of people coming out for testing during the free testing, the Williamson County Health Department (WCHD), in partnership with the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (WCEMA), have relocated the COVID-19 drive-through testing locations to the Williamson County Agricultural Center at 4215 Long Ln, Franklin, TN 37064.
On Saturday, the Department performed 663 COVID-19 tests during the state-wide testing event at the Franklin clinic.
At the new site, nurses and National Guard medics will continue to collect the nasal swab for anyone that wishes to be tested.
The test results will still be made available within 72 hours of receiving the nasal swab.
County Director Cathy Montgomery released the following statement in regards to the testing:
Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to the Williamson County Ag Center to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing may remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
Testing will be available from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 20 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 at the Agricultural Center.
The Franklin and Fairview Health Department Clinics will continue to provide WIC (phone counseling only), high risk primary care services and immunizations for children and high risk populations.
