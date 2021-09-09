NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – People who want to attend the Nashville Pride Festival can get free drive-thru COVID-19 testing ahead of next week's event.
The drive-thru, rapid antigen COVID-19 testing is available at Nashville CARES, located at 633 Thompson Lane. The testing will start at 9 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
Anyone attending the Nashville Pride Festival will need a COVID-19 vaccination before the event. People can also provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of Saturday.
Nashville CARES will send out their negative test results via email. Likewise, Nashville CARES will immediately notify anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.
HIV tests are also available, and results come out in less than three minutes at Nashville CARES.
To reserve a COVID-19 test, call 615-761-4474 to schedule a test time. COVID-19 tests are available while supplies last.
