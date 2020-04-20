NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A Middle Tennessee woman who had COVID-19 is giving back and she could be the key for others to fight off the virus.
Lela Hollabaugh tested positive for the coronavirus in March.
“My whole body ached really a lot. It was like I had a really bad fever, but it was just a mild fever," Hollabaugh said.
The Franklin woman quarantined at home until she got the okay from the Department of Health. She's now back to normal.
Just last week, Hollabaugh donated her plasma at an American Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Nashville.
“I just felt like there’s so few of us that are over 30 days after they have had the virus who can give right now and that if there’s a need, you got to just try to help," Hollabaugh said.
The American Red Cross is helping an effort by the FDA with the plasma donations.
"This is a nationwide effort to obtain the plasma and to be able to distribute it to hospitals and it’s very meaningful for everyone involved," Dr. Baia Lasky, American Red Cross Medical Director for the Southeastern Region said.
Dr. Lasky said those who have survived the virus have anti-bodies in their plasma. They'll transfuse that to people who are still sick with COVID-19.
“The antibodies will then target that virus and help it to clear from the body faster. So, it’s particularly for people who have severe illness," Dr. Lasky said.
For Hollabaugh, it's her way of helping fight the pandemic.
“It was just a couple of hours of my time and I think it’s very well worth it if it can help anybody," Hollabaugh said.
If you beat the virus and want to donate your plasma, fill out a form at this link. If individuals meet the donation criteria, Red Cross will follow-up about an appointment to donate at a Red Cross or non-Red Cross collection site—depending on where you live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.