NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Slowly restrictions are being pulled back for many businesses and events in middle Tennessee as the state makes progress fighting COVID-19. That is encouraging for racing fans waiting for NASCAR's return to the Nashville Superspeedway in June.

As of March, there is no telling how many fans will be allowed to file into the Nashville Superspeedway Father's Day weekend. Regardless of what is allowed to happen, Superspeedway officials said they have prepared for anything that comes their way.

"We have a dual plan as you would expect," Erik Moses, President of Nashville Superspeedway. We are preparing to sell out. Preparing to have this place packed. But we will also be able to pivot, said. "In a normal year, we'd likely be planning for weeklong activities. This year we have to see what is feasible with the virus."

For the Daytona 500, in the state of Florida, around 30,000 fans were in attendance for a race that usually attracts 200,000 people. Fans were required to wear masks, complete temperature checks, and practice social distancing.

"I think what you can expect what you may see at the races earlier in our season may be very different from the middle of the season where we are," Moses said. "Hopefully, the vaccine is rolled out, sprinting ahead to make all of us more comfortable in our ability to gather together."

Of course, the Nashville Superspeedway will be working with the Wilson County government in the months and weeks leading up to the race.

"We have no reason to believe that they won't want to work with us to bring as many people here as well as long as it's safe," Moses said.

Tickets are on sale now. Anyone who purchases a ticket or RV space that cannot get it fulfilled due to COVID-19 restrictions will get a full refund or use that money towards next years' race.