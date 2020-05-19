NASHVILLE, TN (WMSV) – COVID-19 is sure to take center stage when state lawmakers return to work.
Several changes are already in place at the Cordell Hull building including protective glass in committee rooms.
"We're going to take the precautions that we need to make sure that we protect the people who are visiting as well as the members and the staff who are there working,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville said.
Reporter Cameron Taylor found out what other precautions state lawmakers will notice and what the hope to accomplish. Watch his story on News4 Tonight at 10 p.m.
