GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Gallatin man is thankful for the nurse helping bring joy to his father suffering from COVID in the hospital.
Bruce Katz's Dad, Marty, is 91, lives in Baltimore, and he's sick with the coronavirus. But when he saw a video that made him feel better.
"What it shows was my dad in his wheelchair and then his nurse pulling him out of the wheelchair and the two of them dancing to Billy Ray Cyrus' Achy Breaky Heart," Bruce Katz said.
The video shows Marty Katz dancing with his nurse Teresa Sipes. Sipes went out of her way to send that video to him.
"He's my dad. When you start talking about your dad, it's just family over anything," Bruce Katz said.
In Gallatin, Bruce Katz said he couldn't stop watching it, most thankful for Sipes. Bruce Katz calls her actions a gift that gave him relief and a smile from a giver he barely knows.
"It just shows how health workers really care, and for sure Teresa does," Bruce Katz said.
