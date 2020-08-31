NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - If you feel like time is moving slower because of the coronavirus pandemic, you aren't alone.
A new British study asked over 600 participants if they felt time was moving slower than normal. Researchers found that roughly 40 percent of people felt that time was moving faster.
Another forty percent said they felt time had slowed down during the pandemic.
Only 19 percent of people surveyed felt that time was passing at a normal rate.
