NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Health said Tuesday they continue to receive increased biweekly allocations of oral antivirals to treat mild to moderate COVID-19.
TDH said there are currently two oral antiviral medications available for COVID-19 treatment. Paxlovid® by Pfizer and molnupiravir by Merck are available to treat mild to moderate disease in individuals at high risk of progression to severe illness, including hospitalization and death.
“This increase in allocations is something we have been anticipating for weeks,” said Tennessee Department in Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Our goal has always been to increase access to these treatments by onboarding more pharmacies to maximize access to patients. As a result, we have seen a steady increase in allocations to the state. We know many pharmacies and providers are eager to offer this treatment to help mitigate COVID-19 disease progression for those at risk of a severe outcome.”
TDH officials said when the treatments were first authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, allocations to states were limited. TDH then added that in recent weeks, percentages have increased, allowing additional pharmacies and other dispensers to submit requests for these oral antiviral treatments.
These therapies require a prescription by a licensed provider. Therefore, individuals seeking this treatment option should coordinate with their health care provider before contacting a location to receive these therapies.
