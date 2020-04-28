NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All over Nashville, many restaurants, bars and hotels are still closed due to Coronavirus worries, but that’s not stopping developers from adding more of them. The construction business is actually thriving right now.
Although COVID-19 has impacted millions across the country and put a halt on everyday life, developers are still planning for the future when things get back to normal. When it comes to new skyscrapers and multi-use developments, it’s business as usual in Nashville.
“Development is certainly still booming in Nashville. I think it’s safe to say that,” Emily Lamb, who is the Chief Zoning Examiner with Metro Planning and Codes, said.
Whether it’s a new “tall and skinny” in the Nations or the much-awaited Amazon towers, every structure throughout Davidson County must have a permit to build. Metro Planning and Codes is responsible for issuing those permits and making sure the buildings are up to code.
“There has not been any significant decrease in the permit applications or development that we’ve seen,” Lamb explained. “I’d say we’re on track from where we have been since the beginning of the year compared to last year. And at this point, don’t have any reason to believe there would be a steady decline.”
The Metro Planning building is currently open but they are asking any builders seeking a permit to apply online to abide by the social distancing guidelines.
