NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new report from Vanderbilt offers some encouraging news when it comes to where we are with the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Tennessee.
This is the fourth report released by Vanderbilt University School of Medicine’s health policy team.
John Graves is an associate professor in the department of health policy and part of the research team.
He said there have been two spike in cases.
Many of the cases were either prisons or long-term care centers
“The state has put in place near universal testing within it’s correctional facilities and increasingly universal testing in nursing homes,” said Graves.
Davidson County and Robertson County are both a part of the areas that saw at least 50 positive cases in the last ten days.
The data does show that there is stability happening.
A transmission rate of hospitalizations was predicted to be at 1200 and now that is lowered that to 300.
“What that means is the state has kind of put itself into a simmer. In Tennessee what we have is the reproduction number of about one. Which means every infection infects one other individual. Which basically means it’s more or less stable,” said Graves.
Metro announced Wednesday the reproduction number is less than one, .92.
However time will tell if it will last.
Many businesses have just opened their doors with social distancing guidelines in place.
“What remains to be seen is whether those mechanisms alone are enough to keep transmissions or infections at bay,” said Graves.
If you would like to read the full report, see below.
