NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As COVID-19 cases climb, so are the numbers of long-haul patients — those with physical and mental symptoms that last long after they recover.
Research suggests as much as 10 percent of coronavirus patients go on to become long haulers, prompting hospitals to establish specialty treatment units.
“Patients continue to have impairments in physical functions, some patients are having problems with anxiety or depression,” said Dr. Lauren Ferrante from the Yale School of Medicine.
Researchers at the University of Oxford also found around one in five people diagnosed with COVID go on to be diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within three months, including depression, anxiety and dementia.
"It seems that there is going to be an increase in in mental health demand,” said Dr. Maxime Taque with the University of Oxford. “And so we need to be to be ready for that."
While some researchers have noted that long haulers tend to skew female, doctors at Yale’s Post-COVID recovery program aren’t seeing any specific age group, race or ethnicity impacted in particular.
