NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers ended a special session on Wednesday that gives businesses protection from COVID-19 related lawsuits.
The liability protections the bill provides are not retroactive, but apply to COVID-19 related lawsuits moving forward.
Lawmakers also took up telehealth and passed legislation that requires insurance companies to provide more comprehensive coverage for the services.
After the special session concluded, Governor Bill Lee sent out a series of tweets.
"This special session was called to craft timely solutions to pressing problems as we extended liability protection and expanded access to telehealth services," Gov. Lee wrote in one of the tweets.
