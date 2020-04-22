Jail prison cell generic
Hans Neleman/Getty Images

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new 24-hour COVID-19 hotline is now available to help family members of Tennessee inmates.

The COVID-19 information line is open all day, seven days a week. Live analysts will be on the other end of those calls and can respond to questions related to COVID-19 testing updates, TDOC's response to the virus, and other protective measures being taken.

The hotline can also be used for families to ask questions about their loved ones. 

Commissioner Tony Parker released the following statement: 

TDOC understands that for every inmate inside a facility there are mothers, fathers, children and others who may have concerns or questions especially in these times. That is why we encourage the inmate population to stay in close contact with their families through frequent, no-cost telephone calls and through letters. We want inmates and their family to have every opportunity to communicate with each other and as often as possible.

The TDOC COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 1-866-858-0380. 

Family and friends can also find answers to frequently asked questions about TDOC’s response to COVID-19 on our website here or email:  TDOC.Communications@tn.gov

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.