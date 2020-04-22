NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new 24-hour COVID-19 hotline is now available to help family members of Tennessee inmates.
The COVID-19 information line is open all day, seven days a week. Live analysts will be on the other end of those calls and can respond to questions related to COVID-19 testing updates, TDOC's response to the virus, and other protective measures being taken.
The hotline can also be used for families to ask questions about their loved ones.
Commissioner Tony Parker released the following statement:
TDOC understands that for every inmate inside a facility there are mothers, fathers, children and others who may have concerns or questions especially in these times. That is why we encourage the inmate population to stay in close contact with their families through frequent, no-cost telephone calls and through letters. We want inmates and their family to have every opportunity to communicate with each other and as often as possible.
The TDOC COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 1-866-858-0380.
Family and friends can also find answers to frequently asked questions about TDOC’s response to COVID-19 on our website here or email: TDOC.Communications@tn.gov
