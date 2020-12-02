NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The emotional support hotline reserved for Tennessee's first responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic has been expanded to help our state's teachers.
The state Department of Education says the hotline provides free and confidential support from trained mental health professionals.
They expect the anxiety and stress of the pandemic to be the most common difficulty among teachers.
Similar services have been in place since last spring for healthcare workers and those struggling with substance abuse.
If you need help or just need someone to talk to, you can call the support hotline at 888-642-7886 or click here to go to the support website.
