Nashville, TENN (WSMV)- As many schools across the country move to online lectures, rentals in college neighborhoods have suffered.
With so many layoffs and forced closures due to COVID-19, more and more people are doing what they can to save money and cut costs. Broadly, the rental market has been hit harder as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of industries with the worst layoffs and continuing high levels of unemployment are are the ones where workers tend to rent their homes,” explains Jeff Tucker, a Senior Economist with Zillow. “A lot of restaurant and hospitality workers tend to be renters. So a lot of that demand has pulled back because a lot of those people are struggling to pay their rent.”
The other large sector of renters tends to be younger people, including a lot of college students. “Young folks in their 20s, whether or not they’re in college, have been moving back home in recent months,” says Tucker.
Latest data shows that roughly 2 million people under age 25 have moved back in with their parents. Especially college aged, since so many schools have switched to virtual learning, where you don’t have to live on campus to complete your education.
“There’s still this kind of uncertainty hanging over college area rents,” Tucker said. “In the Nashville area, we saw that the zip code near Belmont University had softer rent than the overall Nashville area. I think most of that was the uncertainty of schools opening this fall.”
Experts are encouraging property owners to be competitive and offer incentives like free first month’s rent or a discounted price. Potential renters are motivated by move-in specials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.