HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - The 3rd annual Hoptown Harvest Festival previously scheduled for September 24 – 26, 2020 in Downtown Hopkinsville has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus.
Organizers have attempted to devise an appropriate means of planning and implementing the 3-day festival while adhering to current social distancing requirements and being assured all attendees are safe. However, the underlying premise behind the festival is to encourage social interaction and community engagement in a celebration of our community’s agricultural heritage.
A statement from Holly Boggess, Assistant Director of Community and Development Services says:
The Founders Square Feast: A Farm to Table Dinner is always a highlight of this festival where tables fill the Farmers Market Pavilion to accommodate nearly 160 supporters who enjoy interacting with their friends, neighbors and other community members while being served a locally sourced and prepared 4-course meal accompanied by locally sourced and produced spirits, beer and wine. Hosting the event in any other fashion would drastically diminish the experience participants have come to love.
Don Ruddy, Plant Manager of Continental Mills, Inc., title sponsor if the event also released a statement:
Although we are very disappointed this year’s Hoptown Harvest Festival has been cancelled, we fully support all efforts to keep our community safe. We look forward to bringing the festival back next year and providing our community and surrounding region with top-notch entertainment, engagement and locally sourced products.
Plans are to resume the Hoptown Harvest Festival in 2021 on September 23 – 25 in Downtown Hopkinsville.
