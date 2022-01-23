NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Davidson County COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College will open on Monday at 10:00 a.m.
The assessment centers are opening later due to the cold weather that has been forecasted by the National Weather Service. The testing and vaccination sites will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The two centers are located at the location of the former Kmart store on 2491 Murfreesboro Pike and on 350 28th Avenue North.
No appointments are necessary for testing or vaccinations.
For other testing, options visit https://teamup.com/ks48yq728y9por8a6q.
