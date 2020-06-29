NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Changes are coming to maternal healthcare and childbirth as we move forward from the coronavirus pandemic, but those changes could be positive.
According to Parents Magazine, the new norm is expected to include things like mobile health services and virtual prenatal check-ups.
"I mean people don’t have to take time off work they don’t have to travel they don’t have to wait in the lobby and they simply log on using their smart phones or devices and you get this on interrupted Dr. Physician interaction."
The changes could include ordering blood work and ultrasounds online and only coming into the office for biopsies and certain exams.
Many families are also opting for home births to limit any potential exposure to a virus.
And another change is helping put anxious, expecting mothers at ease in delivery rooms.
"They know you don’t have your loved one with you so they’re providing a lot of emotional support."
If you're pregnant or planning to be pregnant-- be sure to consult with your doctor about the best plan for you and your baby.
To read the full article from Parents Magazine click here.
Parents Magazine is owned by the same company that owns WSMV, the Meredith Corporation.
