NASHVILLE (WSMV) - “We are certainly seeing more cases diagnosed in the clincs, more asymptomatic cases, and essentially positivity rates are up across the board,” said Dr. Isaac Thomsen, assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
According to the state health department in Davidson County there are more than 3500 cases in school aged children.
“At this point I would say we have reached unprecedented levels of viral spread in our country. As of today, right now as we are talking there’s more virus circulating in Tennessee and most places in the country than have ever been during this whole pandemic,” said Dr. Thomsen.
The viral spread is prompting Metro Nashville schools to prepare parents to return to virtual learning again if the city’s COVID-19 cases don’t improve by the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We’ve allowed tourists gatherings to go on downtown and things like that and that comes with a cost with being able to keep schools open. School has to be treated like a bubble we have to keep cases from coming in,” said Dr. Thomsen.
