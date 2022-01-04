CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Montgomery County officials reported Tuesday that COVID-19 cases have risen to case numbers that are reminiscent of April 2021.
As of Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,371 active cases of COVID-19 in Clarksville, Montgomery County. Montgomery County Government and Clarksville City officials want to provide community members with information that will best help flatten the curve of positive case numbers.
The current daily average rate for the 7-day period from Dec. 27 through Jan. 3 was 263 cases per day TDH said in their report.
Montgomery County officials want to remind residents that COVID-19 tests are free for all at the Montgomery County Health Department drive through location at 350 Pageant Lane. Residents who do not have health insurance can also receive a free COVID-19 test at this location. This location is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The City of Clarksville also opened up a drive-thru testing site with CH Consulting Solutions. CH Consulting Solutions will bill the insurance company for COVID-19 tests. CH Consulting Solutions asks that individuals should check with their provider to ensure that they are covered for the test. The site is located at Heritage Park on 1241 Peachers Mill Road.
Those who plan to visit the drive thru site are asked to remain in their vehicles while waiting to get tested. The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TDH encourages all ages five and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to prevent the continual spread of the virus.
