NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After reopening its doors a year after the tornado destroyed its building, the Basement East had to again close.
The Basement East posted on its social media page saying one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19 after working on Saturday. The employee was reportedly asymptomatic.
This was the first weekend the venue has been open since the tornadoes in March 2020.
They said the worker was wearing a mask and was in limited contact with guests.
As for a new reopening date, the Basement East says it will reopen through the spring as safety allows.
