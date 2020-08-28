COVID-19 Assessment Centers in Nashville closed due to Tornado Watch

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All of Nashville’s COVID-19 Assessment Centers are closed due to the possibly of severe weather.

There is an active Tornado Watch for Davidson County. Due to this severe weather, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management "decided to close the centers early out of an abundance of caution."

Normal operation will resume on Monday at the following COVID-19 Metro Community Assessment Centers locations:

  • Nissan Stadium Lot “N”
    • 1 Titans Way Nashville, TN 37213
  • Former Kmart
    • 2491 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37217
  • Meharry Medical College
    • 918 21st Avenue North Nashville, TN 37217

On Friday morning, people waiting in line at Meharry Medical College were administered a COVID-19 test. 

For more information on the Nashville COVID-19 response, click here. 

 

