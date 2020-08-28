COVID-19 Assessment Centers in Nashville closed due to Tornado Watch

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All of Nashville’s COVID-19 Assessment Centers are closed due to the possibly of severe weather.
There is an active Tornado Watch for Davidson County. Due to this severe weather, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management "decided to close the centers early out of an abundance of caution."
Clouds with Tropical Storm Laura have moved in. Rain bands with downpours & possible isolated tornadoes arrive on Friday.
Normal operation will resume on Monday at the following COVID-19 Metro Community Assessment Centers locations:
- Nissan Stadium Lot “N”
- 1 Titans Way Nashville, TN 37213
- Former Kmart
- 2491 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37217
- Meharry Medical College
- 918 21st Avenue North Nashville, TN 37217
On Friday morning, people waiting in line at Meharry Medical College were administered a COVID-19 test.
For more information on the Nashville COVID-19 response, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.