NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One of Nashville's free COVID-19 Assessment Centers will be closed on Tuesday due to storm damage.
The center's tent, located at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike, was seen knocked over and bent along with debris scattered throughout the area.
City officials say it will reopen on Wednesday, July 29th.
The other COVID-19 Assessment Centers at Nissan Stadium and Meharry Medical locations will operate normally from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
