NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – New research from Vanderbilt University Medical Center says COVID-19 antibodies may not stick around that long.
Antibodies are the body’s response to an infection.
The study followed 19 health care workers from Vanderbilt who tested positive for COVID-19. It started in April.
"Knowing that they had been probably exposed to the virus so often, they were really eager to find out what they could do to help,” Adrienne Baughman, the research coordinator said.
Baughman helped Dr. Wesley Self.
“What we're noticing is antibody levels dropped,” Dr. Self said.
Dr. Self said the antibody levels in more than half the people in the study couldn’t be detected after two months.
“If a lot of people had COVID-19 in April or May, if we're testing for antibodies now, we would be underreporting how many people had COVID-19,” Dr. Self said.
COVID-19 patients are starting to get treated with convalescent plasma. The FDA recently issued an emergency use authorization.
“We know now that we need to get this plasma very early after someone recovers from COVID because those antibodies is what we're trying to get,” Dr. Self said.
His biggest takeaway was that antibodies don’t stay at high levels for very long.
"You can't really use antibody levels as a diagnostic test to understand if somebody's had this infection in the past,” Dr. Self said.
Researchers said the study has given some answers about the virus.
"We've made discoveries very quickly and this is one of those studies we've done that,” Baughman said.
What remains unclear is if a drop in antibodies puts someone at risk for re-infection.
