Every Saturday, rain or shine, Mary Ruth Rogers, takes a number of dogs from Russell Rescue to Petsmart in Spring Hill, the pets are matched up with adopters.
Rogers heart sank, when she received a letter from Petsmart, saying she could no longer use their store, because of COVID-19 concerns.
"Petsmart is one of our partners." said Rogers.
Petsmart provided Russell Rescue with a steady stream of adoptions.
"Without the exposure of Petsmart, we don't have adoptions, donations are down, and we don't have money coming in to offset the vetting; it's a vicious circle," said Rogers.
Russell Rescue continues to take in animal surrenders, but it's reaching the critical point.
"I've already had two phone calls today, people who want to surrender their pets to us," said Rogers.
Here's the more immediate problem.
"We need foster right now, we are pretty much at a standstill," said Rogers.
If you would like to help Russell Rescue, by fostering or adopting an animal, go to their website.
