NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We're getting our first look at text messages and police records from the father of the accused Waffle House shooter.
They make up an important part of the story, that's because the father faces multiple lawsuits that blame him for Travis Reinking shooting and killing four people on April 22 in Antioch.
News4 looked through a 132-page interview that was just filed in federal court Monday from Jeffrey Reinking, the father of Travis.
We already knew from a 2017 police report that Travis was not supposed to have guns and that Jeffrey had possession of those guns in a safe.
We learned Monday through a series of text messages that Travis asked for his guns back last year, and his father gave them to him. After that, Travis moved and no one knew where he went.
Interview testimony released Monday said that his parents thought he might have moved to Tennessee but they weren't sure. Jeffrey even traveled to the state in January of this year and cold-called dozens of apartment complexes around the Knoxville area trying to find his son.
Travis reportedly would never tell his parents where he was. The first time they found out he was officially living in Tennessee was when Travis' name was all over the news for the shooting.
Here's why all of this is so important, the family of one of the four people killed in the Waffle House shooting, Akilah Dasilva, believes the father should face criminal charges for providing the guns to Travis.
Because, after all, Travis was never supposed to have guns.
