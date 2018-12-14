NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer who is facing a murder charge for shooting Daniel Hambrick in the back in July appeared in court Friday.
One of the most important developments Friday that we learned for the first time was that Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency accidentally erased the raw video of the shooting.
The hearing for Officer Andrew Delke wrapped up shortly before 4 p.m. It was a hearing to decide what evidence was going to be presented in a preliminary hearing in January.
A general sessions judge decided the testimony about Daniel Hambrick's prior violent crimes that involved aggression can be considered.
A representative for the Hambrick family was not happy.
"I don't see why his criminal history would be relevant, because at the time of the murder Officer Delke didn't know Daniel Hambrick and Daniel Hambrick didn't know Officer Delke."
The judge will not allow Hambrick's Facebook pictures, or testimony about him at a firing range four months before the shooting.
The TBI apparently saved portions of the shooting video, and the judge ordered the DA to turn everything they have over to the defense attorneys.
