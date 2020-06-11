NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - What started on a dating app, now has a Nashville man having to pay more than $26,000 in attorney’s fees to a woman he tried to ask out.
News4 investigates has been uncovering this bizarre story all year.
Kortni Butteron didn’t think much about it when she wrote on a private, invite-only Facebook…
Kortni Butterton tried to take out a restraining order on Carl Vonhartmann after she said he came to her house and began banging on the door.
Butterton was also advised against dating him on a private Facebook page dedicated to women warning other women about men not to date in Nashville.
The restraining order wasn’t approved and Vonhartmann then sued Butterton.
He claimed she ruined his reputation and that he never came to her home.
Today, a judge ruled in favor of Butterton, dismissing Vonhartmann’s suit and ordering him to pay her attorney’s fees.
Butteron’s attorney Daniel Horwitz issued a statement reading in part, “if you believe someone is going to hurt you, do not be afraid to seek help, and do not let fear of a bogus lawsuit deter you from protecting yourself.”
