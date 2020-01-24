Kelsey Ketron

Kelsey Ketron

 Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron's daughter Kelsey Ketron has had her insurance license revoked and will have to pay $23,000 in civil penalties.

Rutherford County mayor's daughter bonds out of jail

Under the court order, Ketron will have to pay back the $23,000 in four installments of $5,750. The first payment will be required in 45 days and will be due each year until the balance is paid. If she fails to make a payment, the court will make Ketron pay back the remaining balance owed upfront.

She is also barred from continuing any activities requiring a license and cannot apply for an insurance producer license until the civil penalty is paid in full.

In August 2019, investigators executed search warrants at the offices of Universal International Insurance Agency after accusations of insurance fraud came up against Ketron. She is charged with over 70 counts including impersonating a licensed professional, money laundering, aggravated perjury, fraudulent insurance acts, forgery, and theft of property.

Kelsey Ketron pleads not guilty to more than 70 charges related to insurance fraud

Read the full court order below:

Download PDF Kelsey Ketron Court Order 1-24-20
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.