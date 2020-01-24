NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron's daughter Kelsey Ketron has had her insurance license revoked and will have to pay $23,000 in civil penalties.
Under the court order, Ketron will have to pay back the $23,000 in four installments of $5,750. The first payment will be required in 45 days and will be due each year until the balance is paid. If she fails to make a payment, the court will make Ketron pay back the remaining balance owed upfront.
She is also barred from continuing any activities requiring a license and cannot apply for an insurance producer license until the civil penalty is paid in full.
In August 2019, investigators executed search warrants at the offices of Universal International Insurance Agency after accusations of insurance fraud came up against Ketron. She is charged with over 70 counts including impersonating a licensed professional, money laundering, aggravated perjury, fraudulent insurance acts, forgery, and theft of property.
Read the full court order below:
