Nearly three months of court documents are giving new insight into the family of four children killed in Columbia this week. Investigators believe Cynthia Collier shot and killed her four youngest children before taking her own life.
Documents show the children's father, Randall Collier, spent several months fighting for visitation time with his children this year.
In a petition for legal separation from March, Randall Collier asks for a permanent parenting plan, saying he just wants to be part of the children's lives.
Cynthia Collier's attorney denies that time saying, in part, Randall Collier "has essentially not seen his minor children in nine years. During this time, husband has not reached out to the children or attempted to contact them via telephone. He has missed every major milestone in their lives for the past nine years."
The couple's three adult children as well as the four minors all provide statements saying their father has been a stranger to the family for nearly a decade. All say the four young children are happy with their mother without seeing their dad.
The court documents span nearly three months with Randall Collier saying he's given significant financial support to the family and wants them to attend counseling together to re-establish a relationship.
In late May, the Colliers filed to dismiss their separation, saying they were trying to reconcile.
The documents also detail the Collier family's adoption of the four youngest children from China between 2003 and 2008. In all the filings, Randall Collier's attorney said they're not wishing to disturb the mother's relationship to the children but just make the father part of their lives.
