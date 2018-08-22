NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The two men who are being questioned in connection with three murders in Nashville had their court appearances postponed on Wednesday morning.
Both Lacory Lytle and Demontrey Logsdon are being held for questioning in the fatal shooting of two people outside a club in East Nashville last week and a string of other violent incidents.
The men have not been charged with homicide at this time.
According to police, Lytle and Logsdon were wanted for questioning based on surveillance images, physical evidence and observations collected by detectives as part of their investigation.
They were both scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Lytle, 24, is now scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.
In May, Lytle was convicted of robbing a man at the downtown library and punching and kicking the victim several times. He was convicted of felony aggravated assault and sentenced to five years of probation.
Logsdon, 20, is now scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.
Logsdon was convicted of robbery and sentenced to five years of probation for an incident in in November 2017. He is facing charges in an unrelated kidnapping incident in Bellevue.
