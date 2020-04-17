NASHVILLE (WSMV) - At the request of the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the American Civil Liberties Union and the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, a federal district court granted an emergency motion allowing clinics to resume procedural abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This decision comes after Governor Bill Lee issued a state order banning all abortions other than medication abortions, despite leading national medical groups agreeing that abortion procedures are essential and time-sensitive.
Judge Bernard Friedman released this statement:
“Moreover, abortion is a time-sensitive procedure. Delaying a woman’s access to abortion even by a matter of days can result in her having to undergo a lengthier and more complex procedure that involves progressively greater health risks, or can result in her losing the right to obtain an abortion altogether. Therefore, plaintiffs have demonstrated that enforcement of EO-25 causes them irreparable harm.”
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, many states have attempted to ban or limit abortion including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Leading medical organizations like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and American Medical Association have opposed these attempts to restrict abortion during the pandemic by filing an amicus brief in the case stating:
"Banning abortion will not help address the pandemic. Most abortions do not require any hospital resources and use only minimal PPE. And banning abortion will actually increase use of those resources and contribute to spread of the virus.”
Tennessee also bans the use of telehealth for medication abortion along with other restrictions like a mandatory 48-hour waiting period, limits on when state and public insurance can cover abortion services, and a requirement that minors obtain parental consent.
This lawsuit was file by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the ACLU, the ACLU of Tennessee and pro-bono counsel Kramer Levin.
Plaintiffs in the case are CHOICES Memphis Center for Reproductive Health, Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health, Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, Bristol Regional Women’s Center, and Dr. Kimberly Looney.
The decision is available here.
