NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- On Thursday, according to Metro Police, a person wearing all-dark clothing walked into the bedroom of a couple's apartment while they were sleeping and fired shot from a handgun.
The bullet was found in the walls of the apartment. One of the victims chased the suspect out of the apartment. The suspect escaped.
This was the couple's first day moving into the Grand View Apartments on 6923 Sonya Drive.
Nothing was stolen from the apartment, and no one was injured.
