NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The wedding industry took a hit in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Davidson County wedding venues now say that with things still uncertain in 2021, it’s unclear when business might bounce back.
News4 asked the Davidson County Clerk’s Office for the number of marriage licenses issued over the last couple years. In the past year there were 800 fewer licenses issued.
We asked one Ruby & Clementine, a popular Nashville wedding venue, if they’re seeing more weddings scheduled this year.
Their answer: not really.
“Of course, 2021 we expected to be a great year,” said owner Dan Cook. “I wouldn’t say optimism is running rampant in our business — for a lot of reasons. We are not allowed to open our venues in any workable manner.”
Cook says they had to reschedule or cancel about 70 events last year, and scheduling weddings for this year is tough because of health rules in Davidson County.
“The thing that the mayor’s office and Metro Public Health do not appreciate is that the venue business is a forward-looking business — meaning brides and grooms often book six months, a year, a year and a half in advance,” Cook said. “They are making their decision well in the future, based on what they know today.”
That’s making brides like Kara Adams bypass Nashville for their wedding location this year.
“We did look at Davidson County — that was actually our first choice,” Adams said.
Adams instead booked her wedding for June of this year in Wilson County.
“This is our first wedding for both of us and we wanted our friends and families to be a part of it. So we decided to have it outside of Davidson County,” she said. “There will be masks required and it will be outside and we’ll have seating per family per table.”
