Escaped juvenile Morris Marsh was in a silver Nissan Rogue when police followed him into a gas station on Harding Place in South Nashville Friday night.
“They start busting the windows,” witness Joseph Mezzoni said. “Then they get in the car and you can see them grabbing him out of it, like he’s putting up a fight.”
Mezzoni and his fiancé Melissa Scott were sitting outside of the Tigermarket just yards from the action.
“Next thing we see is him getting body slammed to the ground and he’s crawling to get away,” Scott said.
Marsh and his brother Rashon Keesee, who police say was driving the car, were eventually handcuffed. Marsh’s mother, Tewanna, who was waiting at the gas station was also arrested.
“She was yelling on the phone like they hit the rental car, they hit the rental car,” Scott said. “So she must have gotten a rental car to help him.”
Mezzoni and Scott say they were shocked how young Marsh was, and to later learn he was one of the escaped juvenile’s accused of murder.
“There were so many guns drawn on him, that if he did anything he would have been toast,’ Mezzoni said. “It was crazy. It was like something you’d see on TV, or in a movie.”
Rashon and Tewanna are both charged with accessory after the fact. Police say both communicated with Marsh, knew his whereabouts, and did not contact police. Additionally, Rashon Keesee is charged with felony evading arrest.
