Jennifer Maloney was having her wedding make-up done when debris started flying past the window. She saw part of a roof blow off and smash a plane.
Her husband-to-be, Jarrod Maloney, saw it too.
"The plane flipped over, and the whole building just went away," he said.
The couple was going to be married in less than two hours. The wedding had been moved to the event center at the Clarksville Regional Airport. They had planned to have a back-yard wedding, but on Wednesday they booked the airport location because threatening weather was in the forecast.
Their wedding planner, April Wickham of 2LoopyFrendz, helped arrange the move to what seemed like an ideal location with a great sunset view.
"It ended up working great. And then the power went out. And the roof blew away," Jennifer said.
Their wedding had a Halloween theme. It took place, despite the chaos outside, and the fact that the airport’s event center had no power.
"No music. No power. So when she came in, all the guests started singing the traditional wedding entry song," said Jarrod.
They sang “Here comes the bride,” Jennifer said.
The sunset wedding started about fifteen minutes late; guests had some unique challenges. Some negotiated downed power lines and intersections without traffic signals.
One guest, Jennifer said, came wearing boots.
“And he looked at me and he had the chain saw in the back of the truck. And he said, "Hey, I had to cut a tree down just so we could get here," she said.
The couple took it all in stride; making light of odd location for a quick outdoor photo shoot in their painted faces: the tarmac.
"I’m not going to lie. It was funny. REALLY funny," Jennifer said.
"Nobody's going to forget it. There is no way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.