NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many of us have purchased tickets to concerts and events that didn't happen due to COVID-19.
If you haven't been able to get your money back, you're not alone.
Some people say regardless of whether it's canceled or postponed, people should be able to get a refund. Consumer Reporter Lindsay Bramson spoke to one couple who spent $900 to see The Rolling Stones.
Their nationwide tour included a stop in Nashville back in May, but the band never took the stage at Nissan Stadium due to COVID-19.
“I thought it would be a great Valentines present for him,” said Patti Argo who bought the tickets for her husband.
Argo couldn't wait to surprise her husband with tickets in the first section, just feet away from the stage; and those tickets weren't cheap.
$900 for two tickets us what she spent for what was supposed to be a once in a lifetime experience.
“Your memories from high school with all the stones music; everybody loves The Rolling Stones,” said Argo.
The concert was postponed and still is, according to ticketsmeter.com where she bought them.
While she understands why the concert didn't happen, she doesn't understand why she can't get her money back.
Every email and phone call she's made to them has gone unanswered.
We checked and other websites, including ticketmaster, stubhub, seatgeak and Vivid Seats all have similar policies when it comes to shows that have been postponed.
“I’m never going to another concert unless I pay at the door,” said Argo.
Technically, The Rolling Stones concert at Nissan Stadium hasn't been canceled, and according to most major ticket sellers, if an event has been postponed your tickets are still valid.
“I mean, they cant give me a concert for my money and they don’t know when they’ll be able to. So, give me my money and then we’ll start back when it’s ok to have a concert,” said Argo.
News4 reached out to all these ticket sellers to find out if they're doing anything different to help people during these tough times.
According to a ticketmaster spokeswoman, more than 38,000 events in the United States have been impacted by COVID-19, and ticketmaster has worked with event organizers, offering refunds for more than 90 percent of those events, with more being added everyday.
“If they had the concert now or in 3 months I doubt I seriously would want to go because of COVID-19. I mean, it’s changed everything,” said Argo.
News4 checked and ticketsmeter.com has nearly a dozen complaints with the Better Business Bureau in the last three years.
We reached out multiple times to ask about Patti's situation and ticketsmeter.com had not responded to any emails or phone messages from News4.
When buying tickets to any event, always make sure you purchase them on a reputable website and save all receipts.
