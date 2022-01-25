NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tourists are drawn to Nashville for its live music, food and drinks. After a busy weekend here in Music City, one couple is leaving angry after they said their truck was stolen. Andrew DiCarlo said his truck, a 2015 Ford F150 Platinum, was stolen. DiCarlo has a front Don't Tread On Me license plate that reads "6SHOTS".
DiCarlo said his truck means the world to him.
"I come from a family where we take pride in ownership, and it is hard knowing there are people who want to take that away from you," DiCarlo said.
DiCarlo, who works in the mortgage industry, said his truck was stolen this weekend while visiting Nashville.
"A truck that I have worked the latter half of my 20s, my tail off for it..." DiCarlo said.
DiCarlo and his girlfriend, Melissa Peterson, said they were staying at a short-term rental of Sigler Street in Edgehill with friends.
"We came to Nashville for my girlfriend's 30th birthday," DiCarlo said.
They said they went out for dinner and drinks Friday night around 7:30 p.m. and came back to find all their car keys were now missing from the rental. They said two vehicles were stolen, and a third Jeep Wrangler was still there, but now unlocked.
"Four of the people went out to try to disable it in some way," Peterson said.
"They think whoever stole the other cars were coming back for it. They saw an SUV pull up, pause and then speed away.
DiCarlo and Peterson said the second stolen car was later recovered that night by police, but there is still no sign of DiCarlo's truck. The guests said they locked all doors to the property and their cars. Metro Police said the garage was left open because DiCarlo's truck was parked halfway in. Metro Police said there was no signs of forced entry.
"It is sad because Nashville is one of my favorite cities to visit," DiCarlo said. "We told ourselves we are not going to be back for a while now."
The couple said that they used VRBO to book the short-term rental, and they said the management company is Stay Minty. We reached out to both companies for comment, but we have not heard back. The couple is asking anyone with information to call police and said they are offering their own $500 reward.
