Anyone who's been married knows, you need all the advice you can get when it comes to the wedding. What happens when your wedding problems are downright unprecedented?
“Tell him. Tell him when you knew," smiled Kristine Webb, sitting next to Gordon Stovall. "Tell him how you knew before our first date."
"I looked at the phone and saw she messaged me back and I said, 'I’m going to marry that girl,'" said Gordon.
A dinner at Merchants on Broadway was the first time Kristine and Gordon met.
Gordon's name might sound familiar. He's the metro officer who was off-duty last year when he helped capture the suspect in the armed carjacking of a mother and her 11-year-old son.
Friends and family say Gordon and Kristine deserve to have the perfect wedding this weekend, but the coronavirus is changing everying.
“Never in a million years could we have imagined this," said Kristine.
Rehearsal dinner was set to be at their special spot, Merchants, but a sign on the door now says; "We are looking forward to opening as soon as possible."
Then there's the church wedding itself.
“We had guests cancelling due to Coronavirus," said Gordon.
“At this point, our guest list is at least in half, if not more," Kristine added.
Even without their rehearsal dinner spot, even with a good number of guests being careful not to get out, Gordon and Kristine are going through with their ceremony this weekend.
“Remember what you said there?” Kristine asked Gordon as he flipped through engagement pictures.
“I'll love you as best as I can," he replied with a smile.
“God is good, and he brought us together," Kristine continued. "March 21, 2020 will be here in a few days. We’ll be Mr. and Mrs. Stovall, quarantined or not.”
