LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Country cooking never gets old at one busy restaurant, even if the owners do.
It’s the kind of food your grandmother liked to make, and with grandpa’s help, these two 81-year-olds are still making it.
You can judge a good restaurant by how busy the parking lot looks. For Sunset Family Restaurant on South Cumberland Avenue, it gets a 5-star rating.
The line outside the restaurant 20 minutes before it opens says something too.
They started eating here in the 1950s. It’s not as easy now, but they still come.
“We’ve been here 52 years,” said Robert Hodges, who runs the restaurant with his wife Virginia.
Robert Hodges is still making the burgers while Virginia still pretties up the salad bar.
Both of them are 81 years old.
“We work. We always have,” said Virginia Hodges.
“Every day,” adds Robert Hodges.
They work 14 hours a day.
“I get in here just a little before 8 and normally I get home at a quarter til 10 to 10:30,” said Robert Hodges.
The restaurant is full, and so are the customers when they leave, full plates of meat and three country cooking.
Be sure to leave room for desserts as Gramps is making pies.
“Only about 30 a day,” said Robert Hodges.
He makes a variety of flavors each day.
“They’re good. They love ‘em all,” said Robert Hodges.
It’s all done family style, one wonderful family.
“I can not think of any other way,” said Virginia Hodges.
“We’ve worked together ever since we were married and that’s 59 years ago,” said Robert Hodges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.