There's a free light display in Rutherford County that attracts thousands of visitors every year.
Many of them would donate to a jar that's sitting on the steps, until one couple stole it and drove off.
A Christmas theft.
"Between 9-9:30, she saw them come up to the porch, grab it, stuff it underneath their jacket and drive away," said Brad Henn, founder of London's Lights in La Vergne.
Henn says the donations go to the electrical bill that's around $1000 a month, any leftover cash goes to the community.
"Broke my heart because while they didn't directly steal from me, they stole from Nashville and beyond," said Henn.
He started London's lights in 2012 after tragedy when his 2-year-old daughter, London was struck by his back rear tire and killed instantly. Every year since then, he has spent 53 days decorating his house in her memory.
"She always loved Christmas lights. We would go and look at Christmas lights all the time so I figured what more of a fitting way to honor her memory and legacy than with decorations on the house she could see from heaven," said Henn.
It started with 16,000 lights and has grown to over 300,000. For Henn, the real joy is meeting thousands of people every year.
"People come here, they gravitate to the lights and then we get to share the story wrapped up in it. There's a lot of healing involved in it and it's really a blessing to all of us," said Henn.
Henn isn't worried about the money stolen, he just wants to know why. He says he will still put up London's lights every year and they will be up until January 5.
