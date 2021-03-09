NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – For the first time, a couple severely hurt during last year’s derecho is speaking about what happened and their recovery.
Cassie Rooke and her boyfriend, William Nolan, were hiking at Percy Warner Park when the storm came through on May 3, 2020. The winds were reported to be between 60 to 80 miles per hour.
"There's really no memory of the tree falling at all,” Rooke said. Rooke later learned it was Dr. Rob Dyer who called for help. He and some friends found the couple along the trail.
"It was without a doubt life and death,” Dr. Dyer said. 10 months later, they still can’t thank Dr. Dyer and his friends enough. "If they hadn't come across us, we might have been there til the morning and both be dead,” Nolan said.
Between the two, they had around a dozen surgeries. Just last week, Nolan decided to have his left arm amputated. "The nerves that control my left arm were essentially pulled out of my spinal cord causing my left arm to be paralyzed,” Nolan said.
Both of them spent weeks in the hospital learning how to walk again.
"It's actually shocking hearing about everything that happened to you,” Rooke said.
During that time, it was the height of the pandemic. That meant the couple couldn’t have any visitors. Still, they received dozens of letters from friends and family as they recovered. "We felt the love and support even though we couldn't see anyone face to face,” Rooke said.
After seven months, Rooke returned to her job as a nurse at Tristar Skyline Medical Center. She’s worked in the medical ICU and COVID ICU.
"It's definitely made me be able to relate to my patients a lot more,” Rooke said.
Since the accident, they’ve gone back to Percy Warner Park even taking a picture with the tree that changed their lives. They know it’s a moment that will stay with them forever.
"It just means you've been through something and we've got lots of scars,” Nolan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.