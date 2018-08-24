NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A couple has their dog to thank for waking them up after flames broke out in the basement of their west Nashville home.
Firefighters responded just after 5 a.m. Friday to the house on Park Avenue in Sylvan Park.
Officials at the scene said everyone inside was about to make it out OK.
Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.
