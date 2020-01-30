NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A couple was robbed at gunpoint in Germantown. One of the victims spoke with News4 about the frightening night.
The woman who wanted to shield her identity said it happened between The Monroe Apartments and Barista Parlor off 4th Avenue North late Sunday.
It's an area where lots of people live and walk around at all times of the day.
"It's pretty surreal. It was scary. Looking back on it, I mean it could've gone left so quickly. It went left quickly, but they could've shot us," the woman said.
She and her boyfriend were walking to their car in the area. That's when the woman said two guys ran up to them.
"I just remember looking down at my phone and he just took it out of my hand," she said.
She told News4 the other suspect put a gun to her boyfriend's forehead demanding everything they had.
The couple gave up their phones, wallets, a purse, and $100.
"It's not the first time I've walked around Germantown late at night. It's not the first time. It's just the first time I got robbed," the woman said.
The couple told police it happened so fast they didn't get a good look at the two guys who ran away.
They're thankful for some neighbors in Germantown who found the couple's wallets and purse the next day and returned them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.