NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A husband and wife are recovering after a brutal attack involving a machete inside a storage business near downtown Nashville over the weekend.

Officers were called to the reported attack at the office of Public Storage on 5th Ave. South near Division Street around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. Police said the blade was 18 inches.

Man charged with attempted murder after attacking couple with machete NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One suspect is in custody after he walked into a public storage office in…

Police said 35-year-old Kelvin Edwards attacked 55-year-old Kevin Craft, 55, and his wife, 50-year-old Leanne. Police said they had multiple slash wounds.

"The color red was very prominent," Metro Nashville Police Officer James Hill said. "I could just tell from 20-25 feet away they were going to need quite a bit of medical assistance."

Seven officers, who arrested Edwards, applied multiple tourniquets in an effort to control the bleeding and save their lives.

"When we arrived the officers to my left. It is impossible put to words the scene I was able to see and when I was watching them render aid, I just handed the tourniquet to them," Metro Nashville Police Officer William Hamblen said.

The officers used straps to stop the bleeding in the two victims.

"I think we all as public servants, our desire is to serve and protect the community. i think we all would say we wish we got there sooner," Hill said.

Central Precinct Officer James Hill just spoke at a news conference on behalf of his fellow officers who rushed into Public Storage on 5th Av S Sun afternoon to treat a badly injured couple who had been repeatedly struck in a machete attack by stranger Kelvin Edwards. pic.twitter.com/z5nguLnjgI — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 18, 2020

The couple remains in the hospital. Police said Kevin Craft is in critical condition and his wife is now stable.

Their family gave police a statement thanking them for saving the couple's lives.

"My in-laws were the ones that were attacked yesterday at the storage facility in Nashville. from all our information gathered the six officers that responded saved Kevin and Leanne craft's lives. accommodation won't do it justice but thank you for serving and protecting the city of Nashville. Our family is forever grateful. God bless," Don Aaron with Metro Nashville Police Department said reading the statement from the family.

Suspect is facing two attempted murder charges. Police said Edwards was homeless and got the machete from his storage bin inside the building. And police say he was frustrated with COVID-19 closures and not being able to get inside the rescue mission.