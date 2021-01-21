NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man who was just trying to help who he thought was a stranded motorist, ended up in a fight for his life.
The victim told Metro Police that he offered to give Brittany Craig, 34, a ride from the former Piccadilly Cafeteria parking lot. The victim said that Craig appeared to be in distress.
When the victim stopped to let Craig out of the vehicle, Jimmy Everson, 36, approached the vehicle and began fighting with the driver. Everson threatened to shoot the victim, who was in the passenger seat of his own vehicle while Everson drove to a nearby bank. Everson attempted to withdraw money using the victim's bank card.
Everson and Craig later made the victim get out of the car and drove off.
