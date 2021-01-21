Jimmy Everson, 36, and Brittany Craig, 34

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man who was just trying to help who he thought was a stranded motorist, ended up in a fight for his life. 

The victim told Metro Police that he offered to give Brittany Craig, 34, a ride from the former Piccadilly Cafeteria parking lot. The victim said that Craig appeared to be in distress. 

When the victim stopped to let Craig out of the vehicle, Jimmy Everson, 36, approached the vehicle and began fighting with the driver. Everson threatened to shoot the victim, who was in the passenger seat of his own vehicle while Everson drove to a nearby bank. Everson attempted to withdraw money using the victim's bank card. 

Everson and Craig later made the victim get out of the car and drove off. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.