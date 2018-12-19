GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A couple was taken to the hospital after a fire damaged their home Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Church Street in Goodlettsville.

When firefighters arrived, they found the woman unconscious inside the home.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital. Officials said they believe both of them will recover from their ailments.

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Flames were spotted on the first floor and the attic of the home.

Both the Goodlettsville Fire Department and the Nashville Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.