GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A couple was taken to the hospital after a fire damaged their home Wednesday morning.
The fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Church Street in Goodlettsville.
When firefighters arrived, they found the woman unconscious inside the home.
Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital. Officials said they believe both of them will recover from their ailments.
Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Flames were spotted on the first floor and the attic of the home.
Both the Goodlettsville Fire Department and the Nashville Fire Department responded to the blaze.
